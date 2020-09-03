Remaining Taliban Prisoners Freed Except 'Few' Opposed by Foreign Nations

Afghan authorities said Thursday they have released the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners agreed in an exchange, except for "a few" opposed by foreign nations, and expected peace negotiations to start soon.

A drawn-out prisoner exchange including the release of hundreds of hardened militants has delayed the start of planned negotiations between the two warring sides, scheduled to take place in Doha.

"The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has received our commandos held hostage by Taliban, after which the Gov't released the remaining 400 convicts, except the few for which our partners have reservations," National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said on Twitter.

"Diplomatic efforts are ongoing. We expect direct talks to start promptly."