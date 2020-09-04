Report: Differing Views on Seats Count in Adib’s Govt.
Prime Minister designate Mustafa Adib continues consultations to form a “small government of experts” capable of introducing much-needed reforms as demanded by France, amid reports that President Michel Aoun requested one with more ministerial portfolios, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported on Friday.
Adib sifts through the outcome of ideas and consultations with parliamentary blocs and senior leaders on the shape of the upcoming government. The outcome of talks could crystallize by the end of the week, the daily said.
The PM-designate reportedly inclines to form a "small" crisis government, but the “President's desire to form one with more ministerial seats took matters a step backward,” said the daily.
According to sources who spoke to Nidaa al Watan newspaper, during talks between the two men on Thursday, Aoun suggested “assigning a portfolio to each minister, which raises the government composition to 22 ministers. A ministerial portfolio would also be assigned to the PM.”
The last government resigned in the face of public anger over the August 4 explosion that killed at least 190, wounded thousands and laid waste to entire districts of the capital.
Government formation is usually a drawn-out process in multi-confessional Lebanon where a complex political system seeks to share power between different religious groups.
But the country's deadliest peacetime disaster has created intense pressure for swift reforms to lift it out of its worst economic crisis in decades.
تنسيق بين “الخليلين” وباسيل حول شكل الحكومة
علم انّ لقاء عقد أمس بعيداً عن الاضواء بين “الخليلين” ورئيس “التيار الوطني الحر” النائب جبران باسيل، كانت الغاية منه تنسيق المواقف والاتفاق على مقاربة موحدة في شأن حجم الحكومة العتيدة والتمثيل وتوزيع الحقائب الوزارية.
Aoun will go down as the worst president this country has ever seen----he was hoping for a job where he would shake hands with dignitaries and watch parades, not for a shitstorm like this. The worst thing is, he is still absolutely clueless about what is going on---he says things and changes his mind multiple times even daily. He said that then next government would have an element from the street (hasn't gone back to this yet), a government of experts, and now he wants a full blown 24 political cabinet.
He should resign before his legacy takes on more damage.
If he wants the respect of the street... the respect of the people, he will make no compromise.
He will form HIS TEAM, with no religious or partisan obligations.
Personnel... I doubt it.
And Here we go again!!! Aound the clown making demands. 22 Ministers for Lebanon is way too many. Not more than 10 ministers, that need to be picked based on thier education, experience and they all should be Lebanese from outside of Lebanon with no connection what so ever to any political or religious organization. Let's start with Amal Clone as the Attorney General, not sure she would even consider it, but hoping she would take one for Lebanon.