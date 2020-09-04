Cardinal Parolin Meets Aoun, Affirms Support for Lebanon

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin affirmed Friday after meeting with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace that the Holy See attaches great importance to Lebanon, stressing international support for the reconstruction of Beirut after the explosion.

"As Pope John Paul II said," Lebanon is a mission "and Lebanon must preserve its components,” stated Parolin, noting that Lebanon does not stand alone.

For his part, Aoun conveyed Lebanon's gratitude to Pope Francis for his initiative to render this Friday a day of universal prayer and fasting for Lebanon.

"One month after the port catastrophe, we remember the martyrs who have fallen, the wounded, and the people who have lost their livelihoods. We affirm that justice will be served to everyone who is responsible or negligent. This is the right of the Lebanese who have been united by the disaster and united by pain," Aoun said.