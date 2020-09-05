Report: U.S. to Impose New Batch of Sanctions Next Week

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker reportedly confirmed that a new package of US sanctions will be issued next week, the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat said on Saturday.

Schenker reportedly emphasized that Washington does not distinguish between the military and civilian wings of Hizbullah because they follow one leadership, and because the party interferes in the internal affairs of a number of Arab countries, and constitutes the security and military arm of Iran.

Schenker’s remarks came during a meeting with resigned Lebanese lawmakers at the Kataeb party headquarters in Bikfaya.

MPs Marwan Hamadeh, Sami Gemayel, Henri Helou, Paula Yaacoubian, Nehmet Ifram, Nadim Gemayel, Elias Hankash, and Michel Mouawad resigned from parliament after the colossal Beirut port blast.

According to the MPs, the US official did not detail the sides targeted by the new batch of sanctions and whether they include new names from Hizbullah, its allies, or associations and institutions affiliated with the party.

He only affirmed the sanctions will be issued next week.

On the French momentum towards Lebanon, Schenker pointed out that US President Donald Trump had an understanding with French President Emmanuel Macron, before launching his initiative to save Lebanon.

Endorsing reforms and combating corruption remain a priority in Lebanon, Schenker had reportedly assured, noting that any failure in that regard will deprive Lebanon from financial and economic assistance to help it steer out of its economic crisis.

He considered the French initiative a road map for a phased solution beginning with financial and administrative reforms, followed by political reforms, said the newspaper.

Skipping meetings with members of the political establishment and limiting them with civil society activists and resigned MPs, Schenker said so as not to be accused of interfering or blamed for any delay in the government formation.

Turning to the economic and financial crisis, he said Lebanon is going through an unprecedented crisis and is in need of financial aid conditional on the approval of the French road plan, provided that the first payment exceeds 4 billion dollars.

The US diplomat said he will return to visit Beirut before the end of the current month to discuss the demarcation of the maritime border between Lebanon and Israel in light of the inability to reach a settlement.