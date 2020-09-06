Geagea Slams Hizbullah-FPM MoU, Says Ready to Discuss 'New Social Contract'

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Sunday lashed out at the 2006 memorandum of understanding between Hizbullah and the Free Patriotic Movement, which was signed at the Mar Mikhail Church in Shiyyah.

“There is a magical word which summarizes the reasons behind everything we have reached, which is the Mar Mikhail understanding,” said Geagea in a speech in Maarab that followed an annual mass commemorating the LF fighters who fell during civil war.

“The Mar Mikhail understanding was a deal between two parties to secure their narrow partisan interests at the expense of Lebanon as a country and at the expense of the state, sovereignty and the Lebanese people,” he charged.

He added that “instead of bringing Hizbullah under the wing of the state,” the Mar Mikhail agreement “brought the state became under the wing of Hizbullah, which destroyed every chance for the rise of a real state in Lebanon.”

Addressing Hizbullah, the LF leader said: “How bad do you want the situation in Lebanon to become? Is there a situation worse than the one we are living? Are you awaiting a full-fledged famine? Are you waiting for the Lebanese to die of hunger or disease or to get killed, burned, suffocated and lynched in mysterious explosions?”

“The time for returning to Lebanon has come… Hizbullah must change its behavior and orientations and it must organize its relations with the state, the same as any other party. It must engage in its rebuilding, it must cede the decision of war and peace to the state and it must end its blatant and unjustified foreign interventions,” Geagea went on to say.

Separately, the LF leader said his party is “ready” to discuss “a new social contract and a constituent assembly.”

“But let them know that the main focus will be broad decentralization,” he added.