Israel Carries Out ‘Maintenance’ Works off Marjayoun

Israeli troops carried out maintenance work using a bobcat bulldozer in the occupied territories off Lebanon’s Marjayoun plains, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

Israeli military also carried out excavation works behind the observation station off al-Maysat locality in the outskirts of the town of el-Wazzani, added the agency.

NNA also said an Israeli spy plane hovered over the southern town of Marjayoun from Sunday through Monday.

Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war, and the UNIFIL peacekeeping force in south Lebanon is tasked with monitoring the ceasefire.