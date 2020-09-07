Aoun Discusses Forensic Audit Contract with Wazni

President Michel Aoun on Monday held talks with caretaker Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni over a contract with a foreign firm aimed at carrying out a forensic audit of the accounts of the central bank.

“The meeting was dedicated to discussing the issue of the contract with the Alvarez & Marsal firm that will carry out a forensic audit of the accounts of Banque du Liban, in order to clarify some ambiguities that occurred after the signing of the contract,” the National News Agency said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Wazni said: “I would like to assert that forensic audit is one of the main reform topics and will later entail all of the state’s ministries, administrations, institutions and funds.”

“The contract with Alvarez & Marsal has been signed and has entered into effect, and if there are any amendments, they will be discussed with the company later,” Wazni added, noting that he will form a follow-up committee.