Aoun Asks Jordan King to Allow Passage of Lebanese Produce

President Michel Aoun on Monday held phone talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II to inquire about the reasons behind the closure of Jordan’s Nassib border crossing in the face of Lebanese agricultural goods, the National News Agency said.

“He asked him to intervene to open the crossing to 60 trucks carrying dozens of tons of fresh Lebanese vegetables and fruits,” NNA added.

“King Abdullah responded positively to President Aoun’s request and gave his instructions to facilitate the passage of the convoy of trucks,” the agency said.

Aoun for his part thanked the monarch for his cooperation, stressing “the firmness of the brotherly Lebanese-Jordanian ties.”

The president also extended gratitude to King Abdullah for the air lift that the kingdom organized in the wake of the devastating Beirut blast to offer medical and humanitarian assistance to Lebanon.