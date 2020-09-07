FPM Blasts Geagea Speech, Accuses Him of 'Obstructing' Aoun

The Free Patriotic Movement on Monday responded fiercely to criticism voiced a day earlier by Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.

“Anytime a positive course begins to address one of Lebanon’s crises, LF leader Samir Geagea surprises the Lebanese with a negative rhetoric that poisons the atmosphere of hope,” the FPM said in a statement.

“It is regrettable that he always exploits the martyrs anniversary. He has forgotten the martyrs and some of the (Lebanese) resistance’s martyrs fell at his hands and the names are known. His insolence has reached the level of mentioning martyrs who were the victims of his treachery,” the FPM added.

“This man has never been constructive and yesterday, like every time, he did not voice a single positive idea nor did he present a single solution -- not in economy, nor in finance nor as to the monetary situation. He took extortion money from our pockets to build a castle and buy properties, he killed the people and assassinated their leaders and his militias planted toxic waste in our mountains years ago,” the Free Patriotic Movement charged.

Accusing Geagea of “refusing any reconciliation between the Lebanese,” the Movement said the LF leader is dismayed by the understanding between Hizbullah and the FPM because “it brought the Lebanese closer to each other.”

“He regrets the reconciliation between Christians because it did not fulfill his desire to seize power,” the FPM added, referring to the Maarab Agreement between the FPM and the LF.

Referring to the post-explosion relief efforts in Lebanon, the Movement said “at a time the world has rushed to help Lebanon, Samir Geagea is insisting on reopening old wounds, stirring sentiments and continuing his hateful approach.”

“He is also continuing his efforts to obstruct President Michel Aoun and prevent him from making achievements as a president,” the FPM charged.

It also accused Geagea of having “a lust for becoming president.”

On Sunday, Geagea said “the Mar Mikhail understanding was a deal between two parties to secure their narrow partisan interests at the expense of Lebanon as a country and at the expense of the state, sovereignty and the Lebanese people.”

He added that “instead of bringing Hizbullah under the wing of the state,” the Mar Mikhail agreement “brought the state under the wing of Hizbullah, which destroyed every chance for the rise of a real state in Lebanon.”