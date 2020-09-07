Armed Clash Erupts in Beirut's Tariq al-Jedideh

An armed clash broke out Monday evening in the “Garage Darwish” area in Beirut’s Tariq al-Jedideh neighborhood, TV networks said.

The National News Agency said heavy gunfire was being heard in the area as reports said at least one shoulder-fired rocket was fired.

Al-Jadeed TV meanwhile reported that the clash was pitting members of the al-Krambi and the al-Zoabi families. Other reports said the clash was taking place between the al-Krambi and al-Shishaniyeh families.

Social media users said one of the families supports Bahaa Hariri and his new political movement while the other backs ex-PM Saad Hariri’s al-Mustaqal Movement.

The army later intervened to contain the clash.

According to reports, the clash left one person from the Krambi family dead and several other people wounded.

The dispute between the two families had first erupted on Sunday.