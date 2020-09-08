Aoun, Del Col Discuss Situation in South after UNIFIL Extension

President Michel Aoun and UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col discussed the situation in South Lebanon after the extension of the peacekeeping forces mandate, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Aoun emphasized the need for "coordination between the Lebanese army and peacekeeping forces," said NNA.

Late in August, the UN renewed the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon for a year but reduced its troop capacity limit from 15,000 to 13,000.

It requested that Beirut grant access to tunnels under the border with Israel.

The resolution urges Lebanon to give UNIFIL investigators access to areas north of the Blue Line -- the UN-demarcated border between Israel and Lebanon -- where tunnels allowing armed incursions into Israeli were discovered in 2019.