Panic as New Fire Erupts at Beirut Port

A new blaze erupted Tuesday at Beirut port, sparking panic among the citizens of a nation still reeling from the cataclysmic August 4 explosion.

"The fire at Beirut port erupted in a pile of waste and remnants of material resulting from the Aug. 4 blast and firefighters are dousing it," LBCI TV reported.

Al-Jadeed television said "some of the rubble at Beirut port caught fire and the site of the blaze is far from the site of the Aug. 4 blast."

The National News Agency meanwhile described the blaze as "minor," adding that it broke out in rubble from the remnants of the blast that had been placed in a yard for collecting waste.