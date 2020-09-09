Berri Calls Parliamentary Committees for Joint Meeting after Blast

Speaker Nabih Berri called the parliamentary committees for a joint meeting on September 16 to discuss a number of draft laws submitted by lawmakers after the Beirut port blast.

The committees of: Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, Education and Higher Education and Culture, Public Works and Transportation, and Energy and Water Resources were called for a meeting at 10:30 a.m. on September 16, 2020.

Interlocutors will discuss three draft laws, one obliging Banque du Liban to pay ten thousand US dollars, according to the official exchange rate at 1515, for Lebanese university students studying abroad for the academic year 2020-2021.

The committees will also discuss a second draft law aimed at protecting and rebuilding the areas affected by the explosion in Beirut port.

The third draft law calls for freezing sales of real estate located in the affected areas as a result of the Beirut Port explosion on August 4, 2020.