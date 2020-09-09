AMAL Defends Khalil Following U.S. Sanctions

AMAL Movement that is headed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held an urgent meeting on Wednesday on the heels of the US sanctions slapped against its senior official and former finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil.

The party defended the minister and issued the following statement:

First, the (US) decision will not at all change our convictions and our national constants.

Second, we will not compromise or relinquish our borders and sovereign rights in sea and land regardless of the sanctions and pressure from whichever side they come. Revealing a truth, the agreement with the US on demarcating the maritime borders in southern Lebanon was completed and approved on 9/7/2020, but the US so far rejects the announcement without any justification.

Third, the “decree” of the US Treasury Department, came at a time when the majority of Lebanese political and parliamentary forces stand close to reaching a comprehensive government that can steer Lebanon out of its crises.

Fourth, targeting brother MP Ali Hassan Khalil does not only target a person who has occupied a ministerial position for a specific period of time, but rather targets Lebanon’s sovereignty and the political organization it belongs to, targets the course of AMAL Movement and the course of defense for Lebanon and its unity as a final homeland for all its citizens, and targets our right to defend our principles, our rights and our borders.

You are mistaken about the time and place but the message has been delivered.

The United States on Tuesday slapped sanctions on two former Lebanese ministers for alleged corruption and support of Hizbullah, vowing to isolate the Iran-backed Shiite armed group and political party.

The Treasury Department targeted Khalil and former transport minister Youssef Fenianos, a member of the Christian Marada Movement that is allied with Hizbullah and the Syrian government.

The U.S. Treasury said Khalil and Fenianos "provided material support to Hizbullah and engaged in corruption."