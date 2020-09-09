Geagea Slams 'Shameful' Govt. Formation Delay, Lauds Adib

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Wednesday described the reported obstacles delaying the formation of the new government as “very shameful.”

“What’s happening as to the formation of the government is very shameful,” Geagea said in a statement.

He added that there are headlines such as “the Shiite duo does not accept…”, “Jebran Bassil wants…” and others about the distribution of shares “despite the death of 200 victims-martyrs in Beirut, the wounding of 6,000 people, the partial or full destruction of 10,000 residential units, the homelessness of hundreds of thousands of citizens, and a suffocating financial-economic crisis that has entered its 11th month.”

“As long as this ruling clique continues to control things, there will be no hope,” Geagea went on to say.

Lauding Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib, who was not backed by the LF in the binding parliamentary consultations, Geagea said he acknowledges Adib’s “persistent efforts, until the moment, to form a harmonious, neutral, independent and specialist government away from any leverage or influence.”