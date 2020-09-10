Report: Aoun Dispatches Ibrahim to France

President Michel Aoun has reportedly dispatched Lebanon’s General Security chief to France in a mission directly linked to ongoing talks on the government formation, and to infer the French position after the recent US sanctions against Lebanese officials, the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat reported on Thursday.

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim traveled Wednesday morning to Paris, said the daily.

LBCI television said Ibrahim held a series of meetings with Ambassadors Bernard Emie and Emmanuel Bonn, regarding the course of the French initiative especially the part related to forming a government.

Ibrahim is set to relay the outcome of talks to Aoun when he returns to Lebanon today.

After his designation late in August, PM-designate Mustafa Adib promised a formation of a new cabinet “within two weeks,” saying he will work on reaching a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Well into the second week, Lebanon’s government has not been formed yet.

Moreover on Wednesday, the US Treasury slapped sanctions at former finance minister and top Amal official Ali Hassan Khalil and former public works and transportation minister Youssef Fenianos, a senior member of the Christian Marada Movement.

The rare move by Washington targeting politicians close to the Iran-backed Hizbullah.