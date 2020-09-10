Najm, Oueidat Order Probe into Beirut Port Blaze

Caretaker Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm and State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat on Thursday ordered a probe into the huge blaze that erupted at Beirut port -- the second fire in a week at the site of the devastating August 4 blast.

The National News Agency said Oueidat has issued judicial writs and asked experts from the Civil Defense and the Beirut Fire Brigade to identify the cause of the blaze.

Najm’s press office had earlier announced that she had asked Oueidat to carry out an “instant and thorough investigation in light of the delicacy and seriousness of the incident.”

She also asked him to head to the port to assess the situation ahead of launching the necessary proceedings.