Report: Adib Keen on Effectual Govt. Away from Political Bickering

Prime Minister designate Mustafa Adib is keen on forming a government capable of carrying out the numerous tasks ahead away from conflicts between political parties, media reports said on Saturday.

Sources following up on the government formation process said “the initial formation draft will be on the table of Baabda Palace within hours amid constitutional consultation between the presidency and speakership,” Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported.

The sources added that as much as Adib is keen to adhere to constitutional principles that regulate the framework for consultation with the President, he is also keen on forming a harmonious government capable of effective productivity away from political disputes.

However, political circles did not rule out the possibility of obstacles facing the government formation draft expected to be unveiled today during Adib’s visit to Baabda Palace.

The draft’s success depends largely on the political parties’ realization that the French initiative is the only “survival” chance for Lebanon and any risk of obstructing it means a doomed “collapse,” according to the sources.

“Paris is keeping up closely with the extent to which the presidential and political parties adhere to their pledges to facilitate the formation of a non-politicized government of experts led by Mustafa Adib. French President Emmanuel Macron does not seem to tolerate any attempt by the Lebanese parties to breach their promises,” said the sources.