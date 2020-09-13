Bassil Says Some Insisting on Forming Govt. 'without Consultations with Anyone'
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Sunday decried that “a single camp” is seeking to form the new government “without consultations” with the other political parties, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib and his backers.
“Why is there insistence on the formation of a government by a single camp, without consultations with anyone, under the slogan of expert, nonpartisan (ministers)?” Bassil said at a press conference.
“They’re saying, ‘Either the government gets formed the way we want, or else the (French) initiative would fail and the country would collapse,’” the FPM chief lamented.
“How can characteristics and names be specified by a single camp in the country although it does not have the parliamentary majority? Is this how a parliamentary system works in other countries?” Bassil asked, in an apparent jab at al-Mustaqbal Movement and ex-PMs Najib Miqati, Tammam Salam and Fouad Saniora.
Commenting on Speaker Nabih Berri’s insistence on the allocation of the finance portfolio to a Shiite figure, Bassil said “the Constitution is clear” and it does not allocate a portfolio to “a certain sect.”
“If the objective is to enshrine the third (Shiite) signature (on important decrees), this would be an attempt at tripartite power-sharing and we certainly reject it,” he added.
Bassil, however, noted that the FPM supports the principle of the rotation of ministerial portfolios “but not reliance on foreign support to impose anything on each other.”
“We are not with the exploitation of a certain situation to break one another,” he said.
Bassil also pointed out that the FPM does not have “a desire to take part in the government,” while stressing that it will “facilitate its formation.”
He also said that the FPM has an initiative that involves “discussing the issue of Lebanon’s neutrality around a dialogue table”, “speeding up the file of extracting gas and oil” and “demarcating land and maritime borders.”
"the_roar:
Ladies and Gentlemen: Today you have just listened to the future president of Lebanon. Learn people, learn!"
"libanaisresilient 4 hours ago
Long live Bassil the future President of Lebanese republic!"
libanaisresilient 8 hours ago
Yeah man, I also think Bassil has Talent to play the Napoleon of Lebanon! Long live Gebran Bassil.
"constantine 1 hour ago
Without the FPM at the helm there would be no Lebanon.
Lebanon would be a province of ISIS reporting to Riadh.
The reason why Minister Bassil is being subjected to harsh criticism by thieves and traitors to stop him from taking their riches and beating them in the national treasury."
libanaisresilient 13 hours ago
OMG another big step towards the Presidency! Long live Bassil! You're the Man!
The PM has the right to form the government. You can vote it up or down in Parliament. That is the way it was supposed to be.
I'm confused is the guy in the photo named Bassil? The photo looks like Kis Emou. Who's this Basil guy?
Hope the US puts sanctions on Randa Barry. Everyone has long suspected of Barry being a thief---in the last few days, he has demonstrated to the world. Iran is running out of money to give to them so they and kizb are trying their best to find another source they can take as their own.
Why do we keep waiting for someone to tell us the reason for the chaos, or to point the blame on? I don't know. Ladies & gentlemen, take a step back & a deep breath, clear your mind and you will realise that it is happening right in front of your eyes, yet you choose to ignore, still. Only YOU are responsible for this chaos, not the other, but the both. And that is why you deserve everything that is happening to each and every one of you. One day, you will wake up.
If you notice these people, such a bassil and the like, are only here to mess with your mind. It's not about religion, cause obviously noone acts like there's a God, or they act as if their corrupt leader is God, and they are willing to die for. It is obvious, and they are telling you right in your face that we are here to screw each and every one of you, even our own, obviously, because they are getting screwed too. And the Lebanese press definitely plays a big role, because they are passing the message of the corrupt, & they are just as corrupt.
Really? Shutting down parliament and paralyzing the country for more than two years by one party is legit, yes? If it isn’t the kettle calling the pot black.
This man said:Is this how a parliamentary system works in other countries?” Bassil asked,
Answer to this man: in civilised countries they have different standard with regards to the integrity and honesty of the members of parlement. you with your co-politicians whether allies or opposition have expired you have to understand how the civilised world think of you.
Bassil says "some insisting on forming government without Consultations with Anyone" and everyone watching his press conference said in unison "yeah we know, we're looking at it!".
It's called transition emergency government because a massacre occurred on aug4th and the current remaining people in power have done NOTHING..is this how you run a country?
Stay out of the Americans and Europeans or else you are going to hell very soon along with every Lebanese citizen, at which point only history will write about those facts and how low you are.
He's panicking so trying to revive the old Aounist rhetoric, he cannot fool many Christians with it any more.
You mean cannot fool many Lebanese . If we really want a better Lebanon, then we the ordinary people should stop talking in dividing the population in religion.