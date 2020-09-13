U.S. Welcomes Serbia's Intention to Label Hizbullah as 'Terrorist'

Serbia’s announcement that it will designate Hizbullah as “a terrorist organization in its entirety” is another significant step limiting “this Iranian backed terrorist group’s ability to operate in Europe,” the U.S. said on Sunday.

“This important action was announced as part of the historic commitments President (Donald) Trump secured on a wide range of economic normalization issues between Serbia and Kosovo, coupled with the steps both nations are taking to help achieve peace in the Middle East,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

“There is no doubt that the dominoes are falling on Hizbullah’s European operations, where it has continued to plot terrorist attacks, procure military technology, and raise much needed funding. Recent actions by Germany and Lithuania against Hizbullah follow those taken last year by the United Kingdom and Kosovo,” he added.

He also said that the United States continues to call on the European Union and European nations to “designate or ban Hizbullah in its entirety, and recognize the reality that it is a terrorist organization root and branch with no distinction between its so-called ‘military’ and ‘political’ wings.”

“We urge all countries in Europe and elsewhere to take whatever action they can to prevent Hizbullah operatives, recruiters, and financiers from operating on their territories,” Pompeo went on to say.

The statement comes days after Washington slapped sanctions on two Lebanese former ministers for allegedly aiding Hizbullah carry out illicit activities.