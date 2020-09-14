Report: Adib Optimistic on Forming Govt. ‘Monday’

Prime Minister designate Mustafa Adib is reportedly optimistic that there would be a breakthrough in forming the government “Monday”, the Saudi Asharq el-Awsat reported.

The sources said a member of the French team following the French initiative towards Lebanon, Ambassador Pierre Duquesne, is expected to visit Lebanon this week.

He will discuss with officials an agreement on developing a unified draft of numbers and to resume negotiations with the International Monetary Fund as soon as the government is formed, they added.

During his visit this month, French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative gave Lebanon’s politicians a road map for policy changes and reform, set deadlines for them to take action and told them he’d be back in December to check on progress.

The IMF said on Thursday it was ready to "redouble its efforts" to help Lebanon "overcome the social and economic crisis" once a new government was in place.

Sources following up on the formation process spoke of the Shitte duo’s assertion that they would not participate in the government if they did not name their ministers and have the finance portfolio allocated as part of their share.

Meanwhile, press office of Speaker Nabih Berri said "the problem (of forming a government) comes from within and is not with the French."