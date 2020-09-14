Soldier Wounded in Shooting at Baalbek Checkpoint

The Lebanese army on Monday said a soldier was shot when gunmen in a vehicle refused to stop at a military checkpoint in Baalbek.

The army said in a statement that the driver in a dark tinted glass Grand Cherokee refused to stop at an army checkpoint in al-Kayal neighborhood in Baalbek opening gunfire at the troops, prompting the army to shoot back.

The military exchanged fire with the assailants. One of the soldiers was injured.

The assailants fled to an unknown destination and search operations are underway, said the army statement.