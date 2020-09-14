Adib Meets Aoun for ‘More Cabinet Consultations’

Despite intensive contacts over the weekend signaling the formation of Lebanon’s government Monday, expectations dimmed when PM designate Musafa Adib said more Cabinet consultations are needed.

“I met the President for more consultations on the government formation. God willing things will be good,” Adib told anxious reporters at Baabda Palace after his meeting with President Michel Aoun.

Adib's meeting with Aoun came amid expectations he would be presenting the Cabinet lineup, much expected after shuffle talks over the weekend mainly a meeting behind the scene between Speaker Nabih Berri and ex-PM Saad Hariri, followed by a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Berri.

Although the outcome of the conversation between the two men was not disclosed, reports said Macron-Berri talks could have eased some hurdles facing the formation.