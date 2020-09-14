Adib Meets Aoun for ‘More Cabinet Consultations’
Despite intensive contacts over the weekend signaling the formation of Lebanon’s government Monday, expectations dimmed when PM designate Musafa Adib said more Cabinet consultations are needed.
“I met the President for more consultations on the government formation. God willing things will be good,” Adib told anxious reporters at Baabda Palace after his meeting with President Michel Aoun.
Adib's meeting with Aoun came amid expectations he would be presenting the Cabinet lineup, much expected after shuffle talks over the weekend mainly a meeting behind the scene between Speaker Nabih Berri and ex-PM Saad Hariri, followed by a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Berri.
Although the outcome of the conversation between the two men was not disclosed, reports said Macron-Berri talks could have eased some hurdles facing the formation.
There wil be no government anytime soon as long as sects are asking for their shares and ministries.
If the gov is not formed in 48hrs then expect new names from the Americans to be announced and this time it would be a lot of them.
Adib should present his government on live TV consisting of technocrats and non religious based ministers with no political support.If rejected he should resign on the spot. Lebanon will be forced into a peace treaty with Israel and all our problems will be replaced with different ones. There is no end in sight!!!
There is no point accusing America of Lebanon's ills. It is the political system in Lebanon to blame. Adib seems a decent & honest man.
President Aoun is meeting with the head of the SSNP bloc, MP Assaad Hardan.
