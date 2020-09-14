Aoun Begins Talks with MPs over Govt. Formation Hurdles

President Michel Aoun on Monday launched two-day consultations with the representatives of the country's parliamentary blocs, hours after a key meeting with Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib.

The MPs met Monday by Aoun were Jebran Bassil of the Strong Lebanon bloc, Samir al-Jisr of the al-Mustaqbal bloc, Faisal Karami of the Consultative Gathering bloc, Farid al-Khazen of the National Bloc and Asaad Hardan of the Social National bloc.

The president will meet with representatives of the rest of the blocs on Tuesday morning.

Premier-in-waiting Mustafa Adib "did not present a line-up" during Monday's meeting at the presidential palace, said a source at the president's office.

"Developments over the past two days necessitated more negotiations," the same source said, adding that Aoun and Adib would meet again when consultations were completed.