Shots Fired as LF, FPM Supporters Clash in Sin el-Fil

A clash erupted Monday evening between supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces outside the FPM headquarters in Sin el-Fil’s Mirna Chalouhi area.

Videos circulated online show gunfire erupting during the presence of a large convoy carrying LF supporters on the highway outside the HQ.

TV networks said the headquarters’ guards fired in the air after the tensions erupted with the LF supporters.

The videos also show the LF supporters shouting insults against the FPM.

According to TV networks, the two sides hurled stones and sticks at each other.

The army has since intervened in force and separated between the two parties.