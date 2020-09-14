Shots Fired as LF, FPM Supporters Clash in Sin el-Fil
A clash erupted Monday evening between supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces outside the FPM headquarters in Sin el-Fil’s Mirna Chalouhi area.
Videos circulated online show gunfire erupting during the presence of a large convoy carrying LF supporters on the highway outside the HQ.
TV networks said the headquarters’ guards fired in the air after the tensions erupted with the LF supporters.
The videos also show the LF supporters shouting insults against the FPM.
According to TV networks, the two sides hurled stones and sticks at each other.
The army has since intervened in force and separated between the two parties.
“Guards” don’t have the right to shoot in the air just because they feel like it. What is mustafa going to do about it?
Zo3an FPM became like the Shia zo3an of Amal and Hizbala..... that’s what happens when you spend too much time with thugs.
Can’t wait to get rid of all these crooks once and for all.
Stupid stupid stupid sheep...after 50 years they still follow leaders like morons who give them nothing..no water, no electricity, no jobs, no future yet their pathetic chants of defending their dog leaders with their lives and blood continues. Uneducated brainwashed peasant mentality. BAAAAAAA
Both of them acted terrible and shold be ashamed of themselves. Idiots. LF bootlicking the U.S. and the FPM are worn out and unaccomplished.
Noth should leave the country and form new parties with no links to their shameful history and current affairs.