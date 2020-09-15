Report: AMAL, Hizbullah Insist on Retaining Finance Portfolio

MP Mohammed Raad told President Michel Aoun during the cabinet consultations at Baabda that the "Shiite duo" insist on retaining the finance portfolio and on naming their own ministers in the upcoming cabinet, LBCI television reported on Tuesday.

LBCI said Speaker Nabih Berri set a "norm" allocating the finance ministry for the Shiite community.

The finance ministry has been headed by Berri's AMAL movement representative since 2014.

LBCI also reported recent “intensive” consultations at the highest levels between the Free Patriotic Movement and the Shiite duo regarding the formation of the cabinet.