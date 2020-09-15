Aoun Urges 'Understanding' as Presidency Hits Back at PSP Bloc
President Michel Aoun on Tuesday called for “understanding” instead of “intransigence,” in a tweet marking the International Day of Democracy.
“On the International Day of Democracy, let us all remember that resolving problems can only happen through understanding and not through intransigence and stubbornness, or else everyone will reap great failure and loss,” the president said.
The Presidency’s press office had earlier issued a statement commenting on the Democratic Gathering bloc’s boycott of Aoun’s consultations with parliamentary blocs at the Baabda Palace.
“The statement issued yesterday by the Democratic Gathering would not have deserved a response had it not contained a host of deliberate fallacies aimed at harming a rescue step that the President made,” the press office said.
“The president would not have invited the heads of parliamentary blocs to consultations had he not been aware of the crisis that might arise should the dispute over several points related to the formation of the government continue, in a manner that would block the government’s formation and plunge the country into a dangerous situation,” the office added.
“As for the remarks about breaching the Taef Accord, let the MPs of the Gathering pinpoint to us the text that prohibits the country’s president from consulting with parliamentary blocs when the situations in the country necessitate that,” the office went on to say in its statement.
God bless the Strong President for carrying out extra consultations to protect shia rights in the government.
Shia Shia Shia !!!
Yes, Aoun’s approach failed as he abandoned his earlier principles on sovereignty choosing instead to ally with hizb for perceived political benefits. Likely one of the worst presidents we had in no small measure due to his arrogant approach to power and political intransigence.
In this instance, he’s correct as the constitution does not bar such consultation and the presidency does have a significant say in government formation.
Bottom line we’re in a mess and if in two days Aoun can fix it without allowing the duo control of the economy ministry, I say let him try cause the alternative is a PERFECT STORM the likes of which no one has seen before. Trump will do anything if he believes it will gain him the presidency.
The Americans are waiting impatiently for the French initiative to fail which gives them the reason to strike. Given Trump’s temperament and past precedence, think Quasim Souleimani, he undoubtedly cherishes brinkmanship and subscribes to the Collin Powel doctrin.
Even if the government is formed by some miracle, the US institutions will continue their assault on Hizbullah whether or not Trump is re-elected.
Let’s hope that Aoun and the duo are fully aware of the consequences of failure.