Geagea Says Foiling French Initiative would be a 'Crime'

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Wednesday decried that “what is happening in the issue of the formation of the government is a real farce,” as he said that thwarting the French initiative for Lebanon would be a “crime.”

“We are again hearing theories that had led to the country’s ruin in the first place,” Geagea tweeted.

Some are saying that “the parliamentary blocs will not grant their confidence to the government unless they are consulted over the names of its members and unless the portfolios are distributed to them,” Geagea said.

“This is what was happening over the past 15 years before we reached the current situation,” the LF leader added.

Noting that the French initiative is a “major and serious attempt to rescue Lebanon,” Geagea warned that “frustrating it and the attempt to end it in this manner is a crime.”

“Day after day, it becomes evident that no hope can be sought with the presence of this ruling group,” the LF leader added.

“The country can only be rescued through organizing early parliamentary polls quickly, in order to reach a new parliamentary majority and a new ruling group,” Geagea went on to say.