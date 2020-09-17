Adib 'Won’t Step Down' at the Moment, Govt Talks Extended until Sunday

Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib will not step down and is expected to visit Baabda for Cabinet talks, but without carrying a lineup format, LBCI television reported on Thursday.

The station added that Adib is expected to meet with Speaker Nabih Berri after he meets President Michel Aoun for government formation consultations.

Adib was poised to step down from his mission to form a government if no breakthrough was achieved in the next 24 hours.

A statement by French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Wednesday it regretted that Lebanese political leaders have failed to form a new government in line with a commitment made to Macron, but that it was not too late to do so.

The statement came after Lebanese politicians missed a 15-day deadline to form a crisis Cabinet, with many remaining deadlocked on Wednesday on which political faction gets to have the key portfolio of the finance ministry.

The deadline was set as part of a French initiative by Macron who has been pressing the leaders in Lebanon to form a Cabinet made up of specialists who can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract the country from a devastating economic and financial crisis.