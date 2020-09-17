Hizbullah Bloc Insists on Govt. Demands, Slams U.S. and ex-PMs
Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday condemned a perceived attempt by “those who are forming the government behind the scenes to usurp the representation of the country’s other components by preventing the PM-designate from consulting with the blocs.”
“They have invented a new mechanism aimed at preventing the components from naming their ministers in the government on the one hand, and at disrupting the governmental balance through seizing the finance portfolio from others and running it on the other hand,” the bloc added in a statement issued after a periodic meeting.
“The attempts by some to rely on the influence of foreign forces to form a government whose representation is tipped in favor of a single camp are attempts aimed at emptying the French initiative of its content and toppling the bridges of confidence with the other components on which we have always been keen,” Loyalty to Resistance said.
It also noted that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has “criticized the French after their president met a senior Hizbullah official,” in reference to the recent brief meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Mohammed Raad.
“This issue clearly highlights the very negative American role, which aims to sabotage all the efforts that are being exerted to form a government in Lebanon that enjoys the consensus of the various parties,” the bloc added.
“We categorically reject that anyone name on our behalf the ministers who should represent us in the government, and we also categorically reject that anyone put a veto on the allocation of a certain portfolio to the component we belong to, especially the finance portfolio,” Loyalty to Resistance went on to say, while noting that it is open to discussing all other details related to the new government.
And stressing “the importance of the French initiative,” the bloc said “the U.S. administration, which backs the Israeli enemy’s interest in undermining Lebanon’s stability and preventing the improvement of its situations, is the party responsible for obstructing the government formation efforts.”
Really? I think our corrupt politicians and warlords are doing a perfect job of undermining Lebanon. No help needed from the Israelis; They're chilling on their couches eating popcorn and watching us on TV destroying our own country.
“the U.S. administration, which backs the Israeli enemy’s interest in undermining Lebanon’s stability"
Says the organization that defended Syrian soldiers who occupied Beirut. True patriots.
Exactly, but even worse, they are all in bed together. If the people were awake, they would clearly see that it is only & simply a war against each and every one of them! The Lebanese as a whole! But no, they are asleep. Actually their eyes are open but their brains are washed, completely!
Harriri, Berri, Jumblat, Nasrallah, Aoun, Bassil, etc. are all complicit in undermining, dividing and destroying Lebanon.
I wonder why they want the finance ministry---I guess people already thought Barry was corrupt, but now he has removed all doubt. And kizb trying to get its claws into it since it needs to leach and bleed the country dry to survive.
And old man aoun not acting like a president, but rather an old man in a home.
The Finance Ministry gives them time to hide their history of corruption and is their only remaining avenue to steal and siphon any remaining funds in order to survive.
The Islamic state and the Islamic solution is the solution to any problem facing society. Hassan Nasrallah
You people will never learn. Can't you see they are playing you? It's like Stockholm syndrome, the more they screw them in the ahole, the more they support them. Do they think they're prophets? Willing to die for them? For what? Don't you know that they're human beings just like you & that they make mistakes? Or in their cases, can't you see they're doing devil's work?
It is only the Lebanese people to blame, each & every Lebanese citizen is to blame for this. When they stop pointing fingers at the other to throw the responsibility off their shoulders, will be the day the Lebanese people wake up & take responsibility & BE THEIR OWN LEADER! Not just volunteer themselves like slaves to these bastards, because they are using them! That's what they do! WAKE UP!