Hizbullah Bloc Insists on Govt. Demands, Slams U.S. and ex-PMs

Hizbullah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday condemned a perceived attempt by “those who are forming the government behind the scenes to usurp the representation of the country’s other components by preventing the PM-designate from consulting with the blocs.”

“They have invented a new mechanism aimed at preventing the components from naming their ministers in the government on the one hand, and at disrupting the governmental balance through seizing the finance portfolio from others and running it on the other hand,” the bloc added in a statement issued after a periodic meeting.

“The attempts by some to rely on the influence of foreign forces to form a government whose representation is tipped in favor of a single camp are attempts aimed at emptying the French initiative of its content and toppling the bridges of confidence with the other components on which we have always been keen,” Loyalty to Resistance said.

It also noted that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has “criticized the French after their president met a senior Hizbullah official,” in reference to the recent brief meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Mohammed Raad.

“This issue clearly highlights the very negative American role, which aims to sabotage all the efforts that are being exerted to form a government in Lebanon that enjoys the consensus of the various parties,” the bloc added.

“We categorically reject that anyone name on our behalf the ministers who should represent us in the government, and we also categorically reject that anyone put a veto on the allocation of a certain portfolio to the component we belong to, especially the finance portfolio,” Loyalty to Resistance went on to say, while noting that it is open to discussing all other details related to the new government.

And stressing “the importance of the French initiative,” the bloc said “the U.S. administration, which backs the Israeli enemy’s interest in undermining Lebanon’s stability and preventing the improvement of its situations, is the party responsible for obstructing the government formation efforts.”