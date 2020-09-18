Macron Holds Phone Talks with Aoun on Govt. Formation
President Michel Aoun received a telephone call on Friday from his French counterpart where talks focused on the hurdles delaying the formation of the government missing a French deadline.
Aoun received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders stressed the need to “exert all efforts at all levels to ensure that a Cabinet is formed soon,” the National News Agency reported.
The two men agreed that the formation process must be complete within a specific time-frame.
NNA said Macron had urged Aoun “to exert utmost efforts to reach a positive result,” pointing out that he would in turn make contacts for this purpose.
