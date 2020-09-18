Mobile version

Macron Holds Phone Talks with Aoun on Govt. Formation

by Naharnet Newsdesk 18 September 2020, 14:06
President Michel Aoun received a telephone call on Friday from his French counterpart where talks focused on the hurdles delaying the formation of the government missing a French deadline.

Aoun received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders stressed the need to “exert all efforts at all levels to ensure that a Cabinet is formed soon,” the National News Agency reported.

The two men agreed that the formation process must be complete within a specific time-frame.

NNA said Macron had urged Aoun “to exert utmost efforts to reach a positive result,” pointing out that he would in turn make contacts for this purpose.

Thumb whyaskwhy 18 September 2020, 14:20

It must have been a late afternoon call as he is known to sleep till noon. Beauty has its price...

Missing mcessen 18 September 2020, 14:29

A truly clueless fool and worst "president" ever. That will be his legacy. Hope he catches corona and dies a miserable death!!

Thumb s.o.s 18 September 2020, 14:58

ان شاء الله يا رب

Thumb gebran_sons 18 September 2020, 15:02

Any watering down of Macron initiative is a death bullet for Lebanese hopes of real change. Adib should resign and be followed by a million-person demonstration and a march on parliament and Baabda.

