Geagea: Demands to Retain Finance Ministry Harm French Initiative

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea said the French initiative was not launched to solve Lebanon’s multiple crises, but came to alleviate the suffering and burden of the Lebanese people.

“The French initiative was not launched to solve the Lebanese crisis. It is aimed at alleviating the burden off the Lebanese people. No state can find solutions for the crisis other than the Lebanese people, they have to do it themselves,” said Geagea.

Geagea said although his party did not vote in favor of Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib’s appointment to form the new government, but it "supports a new prime minister and fresh new government."

The LF chief said the adamant positions of AMAL Movement and Hizbullah to retain the finance minister portfolio “strike the French initiative to the core.”

“AMAL Movement and Hizbullah have publicly declared they want the finance portfolio and to name the Shiite ministers, this is what led to the suspension of the French initiative,” he said.

“Thwarting an initiative only to prove someone wrong is a blatant attempt to sabotage the country,” added Geagea.