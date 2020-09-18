Bazzi Says 'Shadow PMs' Want to 'Isolate Entire Sect'

MP Ali Bazzi of Speaker Nabih Berri's Development and Liberation bloc on Friday described ex-PMs Saad Hariri, Najib Miqati, Fouad Saniora and Tammam Salam as "the shadow PMs," accusing them of seeking to "isolate" an "entire sect."

"Who said that we don't have the right to get the finance portfolio? Then let us go to a civil state without rotation (of posts)," said Bazzi in a phone interview with al-Jadeed TV.

Noting that the stance on the finance portfolio is "not Speaker Berri's stance nor Amal Movement's stance but rather the stance of an entire sect," the MP said his camp is dismayed by "the entire club that is practicing the policy of elimination and isolation.”

“No one can impose on us our representatives in the government as long as the constitution guarantees to us the representation of a sect, and may God help the PM-designate in the face of the shadow PMs,” the lawmaker added.

As for the calls for early parliamentary elections, Bazzi noted that French President Emmanuel Macron had “said during the Pine Residence meeting that the polls would have no effect and would not change the balance of power.”