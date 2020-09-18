Army Disposes of 1.3 Tons of Fireworks Found at Beirut Port

The army on Friday announced that it has disposed of 1,320 kilograms of fireworks found by its units at a Beirut port hangar during an ongoing inspection process.

“As part of the inspection works that army units are carrying out at Beirut port, 1,320 kilograms of fireworks were found packed in 120 cartons at one of the hangars,” an army statement said.

“Troops from the Engineering Regiment immediately removed them and disposed of them at fields belonging to the army,” the statement added.

An FBI team has reportedly deduced that a fireworks cache was behind the August 4 detonation of around 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port’s Hangar 12. Other flammable substances had been also placed in the same hanger. The resulting explosion, one of the biggest in the world, killed around 200 people, wounded around 6,500 and devastated entire neighborhoods.

Lebanese authorities have been blasted for their negligence in the wake of the disaster.