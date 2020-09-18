Jumblat Criticizes Advocates of 'Old Pact' and 'New Norm'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Friday issued warnings to the feuding political camps that are bickering over the finance ministerial portfolio.

“Very soon, the advocates of the old pact and the advocates of the new norm will realize that there is no money at the treasury,” Jumblat tweeted, apparently referring to a grouping of Sunni ex-PMs and to the country’s two biggest Shiite parties -- Hizbullah and Amal.

They will also discover that “Beirut port has died and moved to (the Israeli ports of) Ahsdod and Asqalan and that the Gulf pipelines will replace IPC and TAPLINE,” Jumblat added.

“All the rockets and multiple rocket launchers of sectarianism, whichever side they come from, will not protect Lebanon,” the PSP leader warned, voicing concern that Greater Lebanon might soon “die.”