Lebanon Sees 18 Covid Deaths and 750 Cases in 1 Day

Lebanon on Friday reported record daily coronavirus deaths and cases according to a statement issued by the Health Ministry.

The Ministry said the small country witnessed 18 deaths and 750 new virus cases over the past 24 hours.

It said 725 of the cases were recorded among residents and 25 among people coming from abroad. Ten of the local infections are among health workers.

The new deaths raise the country’s overall death toll to 281 while the new cases take the tally to 27,518 -- among them 10,739 recoveries.