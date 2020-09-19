Distress as Abiad Announces 18-Year-Old Dies of COVID-19
Firas Abiad, director general of Rafik Hariri University Hospital, expressed extreme worry on Saturday after announcing the death of an 18-year-old man of coronavirus.
“I could not sleep well last night. Shocking were the number of coronavirus cases. The increase in the number of new cases was expected, albeit not at this rate,” said Abiad in a tweet.
Abiad's comments came one day after Lebanon confirmed its highest virus tally since February, with 750 new infections and 18 deaths.
Abiad stated that the “sharp rise in the number of deaths, including an 18-year-old man, was harsh.”
But he added saying that “despair is not an option, there is more work ahead.”
Out of the 750 new cases, the Health Ministry said 725 of them were recorded among residents and 25 among people coming from abroad. Ten of the local infections are among health workers.
The new deaths raise the country’s overall death toll to 281 while the new cases take the tally to 27,518 -- among them 10,739 recoveries.
How about you report every person that dies of diabetes and let's see how people react to sugar...probably no reaction, you idiots.
He most likely had an underlying medical condition he wasn’t aware of, and definitely wasn’t taking vitamin D to boost his immune response. I’ve been taking vitamin D 5000 units daily since ten years, make sure that on your blood test you always remain below 100 or else it can become toxic . This is no joke, adults should take this daily and kids take 1000 units twice a week.