Distress as Abiad Announces 18-Year-Old Dies of COVID-19

Firas Abiad, director general of Rafik Hariri University Hospital, expressed extreme worry on Saturday after announcing the death of an 18-year-old man of coronavirus.

“I could not sleep well last night. Shocking were the number of coronavirus cases. The increase in the number of new cases was expected, albeit not at this rate,” said Abiad in a tweet.

Abiad's comments came one day after Lebanon confirmed its highest virus tally since February, with 750 new infections and 18 deaths.

Abiad stated that the “sharp rise in the number of deaths, including an 18-year-old man, was harsh.”

But he added saying that “despair is not an option, there is more work ahead.”

Out of the 750 new cases, the Health Ministry said 725 of them were recorded among residents and 25 among people coming from abroad. Ten of the local infections are among health workers.

The new deaths raise the country’s overall death toll to 281 while the new cases take the tally to 27,518 -- among them 10,739 recoveries.