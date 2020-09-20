ISG Urges Lebanon to 'Swiftly Form Effective, Credible Govt.'

The International Support Group for Lebanon has urged Lebanese leaders to “swiftly form an effective and credible government.”

“The ISG takes note of the designation on 31 August of M. Mustapha Adib as Prime Minister and the public affirmation by the Lebanese political forces for the swift formation of a mission-based government,” the Group said in a statement.

“Lebanese leaders must act to address Lebanon’s many needs,” it added.

“The ISG therefore urges all Lebanese leaders to act decisively, in a spirit of responsibility and in prioritizing Lebanon’s national interest, and swiftly form an effective and credible government able to undertake essential reforms to meet the challenges facing Lebanon as well as the legitimate aspirations and needs expressed by the Lebanese people,” the ISG urged.

Recalling its statement of May 2020, the ISG also reaffirmed “the need for the right to peaceful protest to be protected.”

The International Support Group has brought together the United Nations and the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States, together with the European Union and the Arab League.

It was launched in September 2013 by the U.N. Secretary-General with former President Michel Suleiman to help mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty and state institutions and to specifically encourage assistance for the Lebanese Army, Syrian refugees in Lebanon and host communities and government programs and public services impacted by the Syrian crisis.