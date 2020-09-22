Venezuela, Cuba Denounce U.S. in UN Speeches

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called Monday for the world to fight against "hegemony" and "imperialist ideas" during the UN General Assembly's virtual summit.

In a pre-recorded speech, Maduro, accused by UN investigators of crimes against humanity, denounced "the world of hegemony, the world of imperialism" and insisted on the need to be "united" in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Venezuela supports a multipolar world, a renewed UN system, a system that knows how to enforce international law and protect the people of the world," he said, condemning US attacks on the World Health Organization, without explicitly naming the country.

"This is not the time to insult, to threaten the WHO, it is now the time to unite in its favor," he said.

"The world defeated fascism 75 years ago. The world will also win against those who seek hegemony, against imperialist ideas, and it will be able to defeat neo-fascism," said the socialist leader, whose legitimacy in office is no longer recognized by more than 50 countries.

Maduro is due Wednesday to deliver another virtual speech before the UN during the annual General Assembly, which he has not physically participated in since 2018.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla also criticized the US. "On this 75th anniversary of the UN, multilateralism and international law are threatened by the largest global power.

"The irresponsible behavior of the United States is the greatest danger to international peace and security," he said.

"It seems that (the US) is at war with the planet... and its inhabitants," Rodriguez Parrilla said, condemning the "economic, commercial and financial blockade" Washington imposed on Cuba.