Aoun Urges World Leaders to Secure Refugees' Return

President Michel Aoun called on world leaders on Tuesday to secure the safe return of Syrian refugees in light of Lebanon’s crippling crises.

“We call on the world to help us secure the safe return of displaced Syrians because Lebanon is groaning from the brunt of unprecedented crises rendering it incapable to further host the largest number of refugees per capita,” said Aoun at the UN 75th anniversary.

He praised the support and assistance provided by the UN organization and friendly countries after Beirut's port explosion.

Aoun, affirmed “Lebanon's attachment to the noble principles of the United Nations and its charter," calling for the "introduction of necessary reforms in the way this international institution works to double the effort to help countries in need for a better future.”

The President said difficulties will not deter Lebanon from pursuing its positive role at the international level, and its constructive interaction with the United Nations within the international community.