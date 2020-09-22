Macron Urges Erdogan Engage without Ambiguity in Med Talks

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to engage "without ambiguity" in de-escalating tensions in the Mediterranean that had sparked fears of conflict with Greece.

Macron in the telephone talks pressed Turkey to "refrain from any new unilateral action likely to provoke tensions and to engage without ambiguity in the construction of an area of peace and cooperation in the Mediterranean", the Elysee said.