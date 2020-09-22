Erdogan Urges Macron to be 'Constructive' over East Med Tensions

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a phone call Tuesday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Turkey expected Paris to adopt a "constructive" approach to Ankara's standoff with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean.

"President Erdogan said he expected common sense and a constructive attitude from France in this process," the presidency said following the first talks since tensions flared in the region over energy resources.

France has thrown its support behind EU member Greece in the dispute.