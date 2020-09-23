Saudi King Calls for 'Disarming' Hizbullah, Slams Its 'Hegemony'
Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz on Wednesday blasted what he called Hizbullah’s “hegemony” over Lebanon and said the Iran-backed party should be “disarmed.”
Speaking to the U.N. General Assembly, the monarch stressed the kingdom’s support for the Lebanese people following the humanitarian tragedy resulting from the catastrophic August 4 blast at Beirut port.
Charging that the explosion is “the result of terrorist Hizbullah’s hegemony over decision-making in Lebanon through the force of arms,” King Salman said Hizbullah’s influence has “paralyzed the state’s constitutional institutions.”
“Achieving the brotherly Lebanese people’s aspirations in security, stability and prosperity requires disarming this terrorist party,” the Saudi monarch added.
The crooked king, Erdogan is slowly taking over as the head of the Sunni in the world even for Lebanon.
Everyone knows it was Pro Saudi government that made the storage of chemicals in the Beirut port 6 years ago.
You write this like we, Sunni and Lebanese care about KSA losing its #1 spot as region influencer. Dude, we Sunni and Lebanese only care about Lebanon unlike your Shia kind whom never managed to fit in the Lebanese society because you’re too focused on Iran, Yemen and Iraq. You should probably relocate, you’d be amongst other subhumans like you always wanted.
Tell that to America your heroes. They are experts when it comes to interference in other nations.
You should care, because they are fighting each other for influence, Saudi and Erdogan
Yes, disarm hizbollah like you disarmed the Hariri family you pigs. You and the Iranians are one and the same.
No @logik. They are not the same. KSA used to put billions of support for the Lebanese army and Lebanon's economy.
Iran puts billions into arming one third of the population to bully the other two thirds.
Make no mistake. The first is an authocratic but friendly regime. The second is a criminal invader of Lebanon.
And the worst part is that the criminal midieval iranian regime was able to buy our shias for the measly sum of 1 billion dollars a year. Just to tell you how cheap we were sold at.
Make no mistake, they all play with the same devil, and the one who doesn't, is taken care of. Times have changed my friend, make no mistake.
Agreed , however this will never happen. Hezbollah believes it’s a religious duty to keep his arms therefore we can forget about it disarming.
While I agree that Hezbollah’s hegemony facilitates the sheer incompetence and corruption that allows incidents like August 4th, statements like these especially by the Saudis will only serve to reinforce the zeal of Hezb supporters. One could argue that there is global ‘momentum’ for action on Hezbollah between sanctions and political pressure but declarations like these are not very strategic.
Hizb is just going to double-down on their propaganda that the world is conspiring against them.
Well, perhaps he’s trying to shake the coconut tree to see if something will happen.... it’s a shame France and the EU including Great Britain are only focused on rebuilding Iran for tens if not hundreds of billions worth of juicy contracts.
Again these democracies are accepting the Chinese genocide of Tibetans and ouïgours and are still dealing with them because they’re buying German , French cars, airplanes etc....
The world is rotten. I’m glad Donald Trump is toying with them.