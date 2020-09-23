Saudi King Calls for 'Disarming' Hizbullah, Slams Its 'Hegemony'

Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz on Wednesday blasted what he called Hizbullah’s “hegemony” over Lebanon and said the Iran-backed party should be “disarmed.”

Speaking to the U.N. General Assembly, the monarch stressed the kingdom’s support for the Lebanese people following the humanitarian tragedy resulting from the catastrophic August 4 blast at Beirut port.

Charging that the explosion is “the result of terrorist Hizbullah’s hegemony over decision-making in Lebanon through the force of arms,” King Salman said Hizbullah’s influence has “paralyzed the state’s constitutional institutions.”

“Achieving the brotherly Lebanese people’s aspirations in security, stability and prosperity requires disarming this terrorist party,” the Saudi monarch added.