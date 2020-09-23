Aoun Vows Reform, Asks U.S. to Help Finalize Sea Border Demarcation

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday told the 75th meeting of the U.N. General Assembly that Lebanon is “committed to administrative, financial and economic reforms.”

“Lebanon stresses its full rights to its maritime resources,” Aoun added, addressing the Assembly via videoconference.

He also noted that Lebanon is counting U.N. efforts and a long-running U.S. mediation to to finalize the demarcation of its maritime border with Israel.

“Lebanon reiterates its call for the international community to stop Israel's violation of Lebanese sovereignty,” Aoun said, while stressing that Lebanon is committed to the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hizbullah.

Aoun added: “Lebanon welcomes the decision to renew UNIFIL's mandate and sees in it a strong message of support.”

And warning that the continued Syrian refugee crisis aggravates Lebanon's woes, the president said Lebanon “calls for intensifying efforts to ensure a safe and dignified return.”

As for the investigations into the catastrophic August 4 blast at Beirut port, Aoun said “entire Lebanon wants to know the truth and fulfill justice.”

“Today Beirut is trying to rise from its rubble, and through the solidarity of all Lebanese and your support, it will close its wounds and rise as it repeatedly did throughout history,” Aoun told the U.N. General Assembly.