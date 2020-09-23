Aoun Vows Reform, Asks U.S. to Help Finalize Sea Border Demarcation
President Michel Aoun on Wednesday told the 75th meeting of the U.N. General Assembly that Lebanon is “committed to administrative, financial and economic reforms.”
“Lebanon stresses its full rights to its maritime resources,” Aoun added, addressing the Assembly via videoconference.
He also noted that Lebanon is counting U.N. efforts and a long-running U.S. mediation to to finalize the demarcation of its maritime border with Israel.
“Lebanon reiterates its call for the international community to stop Israel's violation of Lebanese sovereignty,” Aoun said, while stressing that Lebanon is committed to the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hizbullah.
Aoun added: “Lebanon welcomes the decision to renew UNIFIL's mandate and sees in it a strong message of support.”
And warning that the continued Syrian refugee crisis aggravates Lebanon's woes, the president said Lebanon “calls for intensifying efforts to ensure a safe and dignified return.”
As for the investigations into the catastrophic August 4 blast at Beirut port, Aoun said “entire Lebanon wants to know the truth and fulfill justice.”
“Today Beirut is trying to rise from its rubble, and through the solidarity of all Lebanese and your support, it will close its wounds and rise as it repeatedly did throughout history,” Aoun told the U.N. General Assembly.
For a second here I thought a miracle occurred. At the bottom of the page I read on kholood that Michel Aoun passed away. After carefully reading the obituary, it's the wrong Michel Aoun. My condolences to the family of this good Michel Aoun.
Demarcate the maritime border only!!!! When an occupying militia working for Iranian interest started a war in 2006 because of Shebaa farms that Syria to date has not acknowledge to be Lebanese and you ignore demarcating ALL borders, you are pathetic, a marionette and a Useful Idiot par excellence. HizbIran over 14 years got everything she wanted from you at the expense of Lebanon institution and sovereignty and you only got in exchange a position for your son-in-law (another nut case). Frankly, you should be rotting in prison if there is any justice for bankrupting millions, causing the death and injury of thousands, and destroying our democracy and freedom. We'll make sure of that!
Aoun: Lebanon renews its commitment to the implementation of Resolution 1701.
Aoun: Lebanon reiterates its call for the international community to stop Israel's violation of Lebanese sovereignty.
___
Resolution 1701 calls for ending Hezbollah weapons.
You can't complain your neighbor flies over you when you are aiming missiles at him and say you WILL NOT TALK