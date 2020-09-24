Report: Hariri’s Initiative Makes Progress in Cabinet Stalemate

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s initiative has made progress in resolving the cabinet formation deadlock, with reports expecting a lineup in the "next two days," the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat reported on Thursday.

Hariri had proposed in a statement earlier to help PM-designate Mustafa Adib name a Shiite finance minister (in a move aimed at appeasing the Shiite duo) after the insistence of Amal Movement and Hizbullah to retain the portfolio.

The daily added that while “covert” efforts and contacts intensified yesterday, a near consensus emerged among political parties that Hariri’s initiative made a breakthrough.

Well-informed sources following the negotiations told the daily that “a positive atmosphere prevails among political circles.”

They said the first step begins with Speaker Nabih Berri presenting ten Shiite names to Adib so he could choose one for the finance portfolio.

A government could be formed in the next two days if recent efforts go well as they seem, said the newspaper.

Amal leader and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, had on Wednesday reportedly revealed that positive developments will take place in the coming hours regarding the formation of the new government.

“It won’t take long, because we can no longer withstand the situation,” he was quoted as saying.