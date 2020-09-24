Al-Khalil and Hassan Khalil Meet Adib amid 'Positive Drive'

A meeting was held Thursday afternoon between Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib, Speaker Nabih Berri’s aide Ali Hassan Khalil and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s assistant Hussein al-Khalil.

MTV said the conferees discussed the standards for naming ministers, noting that al-Khalil and Hassan Khalil did not present any names "although one of them was carrying in his pocket a list of Shiite candidates for the finance portfolio."

Hizbullah's al-Manar TV had earlier reported that the meeting aimed to “push the cabinet formation process forward.”

Hassan Khalil had earlier in the day said that his movement wants the French initiative to succeed and the new government to be formed quickly.

“A positive drive regarding the government’s formation occurred over the past days and we will deal with it with the highest levels of responsibility and openness,” he added, after he met with Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan along with an Amal delegation.

“Strenuous efforts are being exerted, and it is in everyone’s interest to be optimistic, and this optimism is based on some concrete facts,” Hassan Khalil went on to say.

“We are keen on ensuring the success of PM-designate Mustafa Adib and on offering him all support in the coming period,” he added.