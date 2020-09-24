Two LF Supporters Detained over Mirna Chalouhi Clash

The public prosecution on Thursday continued looking into the rival lawsuits filed by the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces over the recent clash between their supporters in Sin el-Fil’s Mirna Chalouhi area.

After several people were summoned for interrogation, Prosecutor Ghassan al-Khoury ordered the detention of two LF supporters pending further investigations, the National News Agency said.

“He will continue later the interrogation of members of the two parties who were involved in the clash,” NNA added.

The September 14 clash took place outside the FPM headquarters. Videos circulated online show gunfire erupting during the presence of a large convoy carrying LF supporters on the highway outside the HQ.

The headquarters’ guards fired in the air after the tensions erupted with the LF supporters.

The videos also show the LF supporters shouting insults against the FPM.

According to TV networks, the two sides hurled stones and sticks at each other before the army later intervened in force and separated between them.