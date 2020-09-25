Qabalan: Yes, We Insist on Naming the Shiite Ministers

Grand Jaafarite Shiite Mufti, Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan insisted on Friday that Shiite ministers in the delayed government will only be named by Shiite officials.

“We insist on naming our ministers and refuse to have them named by anyone else,” said Qabalan, noting that “its either a non-sectarian system for all in Lebanon away from quotas, otherwise let each sect name its representative in the government.”

“Yes, this is our position as long as we live in a State of sects and Taef (accord), and until everyone is convinced of a civil state away from sectarianism and fanaticism into a state of law, institutions, rights and duties on the basis of competence,” added Qabalan.

In reference to the latest international and regional flurry towards Lebanon after Beirut’s port explosion, Qabalan said: “We have a national battle to protect the country from novel international and regional brokers in order to prevent the country from further collapse.”