Putin Calls on U.S. for Guarantees on Election 'Non-interference'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called for closer ties with the US in information and communication technologies and mutual non-interference in elections.

In a Kremlin statement, Putin called for the countries to "exchange guarantees of non-interference in each others' domestic affairs including elections, including with the use of information and communication technologies" and for a "reset" in ties in the sector.

He also called for a global pact agreeing not to use such methods to deal "the first blow" in conflicts.