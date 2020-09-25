Geagea: No Hope in Anything with This Ruling Majority

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday lamented that “day after day, it becomes more evident that with this ruling parliamentary majority there can be no hope in anything.”

His remarks come as the government formation deadlock continues despite reported progress.

The head of the LF communication and media unit, Charles Jabbour, meanwhile told MTV that “there is a drive that indicates that something is in the making regarding the government.”

“But it can’t be known whether or not it will produce a government,” Jabbour added, noting that Hizbullah and Amal Movement “could have issued an official statement in response to ex-PM Saad Hariri’s initiative.”

“We support the French initiative as a rescue solution and we did not name Mustafa Adib out of our prior knowledge that the other camp will put the same obstacles as in the past,” the LF official went on to say.

“We are fully convinced that Lebanon can’t be rescued amid the presence of the current ruling authorities and what’s happening today confirms LF’s viewpoint,” he added.